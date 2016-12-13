Zemana AntiLogger 2.70.204.118 Crack & Keygen Download
Zemana AntiLogger 2.70.204.118 Crack & Keygen Free Download
Zemana AntiLogger 2.70.204.118 Crack Full is a software solution developed specially to prevent information theft, providing a powerful package of security tools designed to protect users. Although a security app, this is not an antivirus, but it could cooperate with such a software solution to provide the most innovative defense for one’s PC. Zemana AntiLogger 2.70 Crack is able to detect keyloggers, screen, webcam and clipboard loggers without slowing down Windows and, more importantly, without affecting the activity of other security tools which might be installed on the system.
Zemana AntiLogger 2.70.204.118 Keygen contains numerous dedicated tools to protect the computer against a huge range of PC loggers, but also the advanced ‘System Defense Module’ for real-time protection. It sometimes provides some false alarms, but that’s only preventive, therefore the users are offered the possibility to set up rules for each application running on the system that means the app no longer bothers them again after that. The interface of Zemana AntiLogger 2.70 Patch is attractively simple and although it is a security tool, all features are displayed in a pretty easy to understand method. The Settings menu is a large one, permitting users to customize the security options, in addition to the way the application receives updates. Yet, users with little to no PC skills are advised to leave the settings to their default values, as the performance of the software is not affected.
Zemana AntiLogger 2.70.204.118 Serial Key is very light on PC resources and it is able to join forces with numerous security solutions. There is only a handful of suites it is not compatible with, but most of the renowned antivirus solutions can work side-by-side with this program without any problems. To sum it all up, Zemana AntiLogger 2.70 License Key seems to be the lost piece of the puzzle for protecting one’s PC against malware threats. Complemented through a powerful antivirus and firewall, it can make for all-around combination to retain a system secure.
Zemana AntiLogger 2.70.204 Key Features:
- Anti-SSL Logger Module that delivers protection against SSL Logger
- Anti-WebCam Logger that offers protection against WebCam Logger
- Zemana AntiLogger 2.70.204.118 Crack has Anti-Key Logger Module that provides protection against Key Logger
- Anti-Screen Logger that delivers protection against Screen Logger
- Anti-Clipboard Logger that offers protection against ClipBoard Logger
- System Defense Module which protects your system
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
Screenshots:
Zemana AntiLogger 2.70.204.118 Crack & Keygen Full Version Free Download from the link given below: