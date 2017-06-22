Wise Folder Hider Pro 4.1.8.154 Crack & License Key Download
Wise Folder Hider Pro 4.1.8.154 Patch & Serial Number Download
Wise Folder Hider Pro 4.1.8.154 Crack Full protects your private and significant data from others eyes. This application is designed as a free USB drive/ file/ folder hiding tool. The user can use it free to hide sensitive or important files and folders on local partitions or removable devices. The data cannot be accessed by other programs or other operating systems such as DOS. The only way to access or unhide these data is to enter the valid password. However, Wise Folder Hider Pro 4 Crack is designed for home use only, but not recommended for commercial settings which require stricter confidentiality. Using Wise Folder Hider Pro 4 Patch, your private data and important files will not be exposed to others or unintentionally revealed and your privacy will not be pried into if you share one PC, USB drive, removable HDD drive, etc.
Wise Folder Hider Pro 4.1.8.154 License Key adopts advanced encryption algorithm, providing much more improved security than the free version for files and folders on your Windows PC. Wise Folder Hider Pro 4 Keygen defends your private files from being found/read by a third-party tool.
Wise Folder Hider Pro 4.1.8.154 Patch provides users an optional higher level of security. Users can set the second password for each of the files and folders are hidden by Wise Folder Hider Pro 4 Serial Key. For those who have some real confidential files, they can rest assured knowing that their hidden files are double secured.
Wise Folder Hider Pro 4.1.8.154 Key Features:
- Only with a few simple clicks can you hide your private and sensitive data like docs, photos, videos, folders, etc.
- Mechanism of Two-Tier-Passwords makes the hiding safe enough. One password to log in and the other one to hide and unhide the data.
- You can simply drag and drop a file/folder into Wise Folder Hider.
- You can hide files/folders by right-clicking without opening Wise Folder Hider. You will be able to access/unhide these files or folders when you log in WFH.
- Wise Folder Hider can hide the entire Flash Drive in addition to the folders and files in it.
- Wise Folder Hider Pro 4 License Key is a complete freeware. It costs $0 for all users to use the functions, get newest updates and enjoy basic technical supports
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
Wise Folder Hider Pro 4.1.8.154 Screenshots:
Wise Folder Hider Pro 4.1.8.154 Crack & License Key Final Version Free Download from the link given below: