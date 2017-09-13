Windows Firewall Control 4.9.9.4 Serial Key + Patch Download
September 13, 2017 PC Tools No Comments
Windows Firewall Control 4.9.9.4 Crack & License Key Download
Windows Firewall Control 4.9.9.4 Serial Key Full is a nifty little application which extends the functionality of the Windows Firewall and provides quick access to the most frequent options of Windows Firewall. Windows Firewall Control 4 Crack runs in the system tray and permits the user to control the native firewall easily without having to waste time by navigating to the specific part of the firewall. Windows Firewall Control provides four filtering modes which can be switched with just a mouse click:
- All outbound and inbound connections are blocked. This setting blocks all attempts to connect to and from your PC.
- Outbound connections that do not match a rule are blocked. Only programs you permit can initiate outbound connections.
- Outbound connections that do not match a rule are allowed. The user can block the programs he doesn’t want to initiate outbound connections.
- Windows Firewall is turned off. Avoid using this setting unless you have another firewall running on your Pc.
Windows Firewall Control 4.9.9.4 Key Features:
- Just one small executable file. All features are packed in the same file.
- Instinctive and easy accessible interface in the system tray.
- Windows Firewall Control 4.9.9.4 Patch has full support with standard user accounts.
- Possibility to create temporary rules.
- Disable the ability of other programs to add Windows Firewall rules.
- Multiple and easier ways of creating new rules in Windows Firewall.
- Full support of creating, modifying and deleting Window Firewall rules.
- Lock feature which can disable the access to the settings of the program.
- Shell integration into the right click context menu of the executable files.
- Search for invalid rules with the possibility to delete them.
- Search for executable files through folders and create new rules in seconds.
- View recently blocked connections and create new rules from the log.
- Choose if you want the program to start at user logon.
- Import and export the settings of the program.
- Protection to unauthorized uninstallation.
- Possibility to restore previous settings at uninstallation and much more.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
Windows Firewall Control 4.9.9.4 Screenshots:
Windows Firewall Control 4.9.9.4 Serial Key + Patch Latest Version Free Download from the link given below: