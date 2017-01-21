WinAutomation 6.0.3.4240 Crack & License Key Download
WinAutomation 6.0.3.4240 Crack & License Key Free Download
WinAutomation 6.0.3.4240 Crack Full is a powerful and easy to use Windows based platform for building Software Robots. Software robots are apps which live on your PC and can be instructed to do whatever a real user does. Teach them to perform smoothly any of your tasks, leveraging WinAutomation Macro and Web Recorders.
WinAutomation 6.0.3.4240 License Key is a Macro recorder, a Web Recorder and an Advanced Task Scheduler wrapped into one powerful suite of computer automation tools. It will automate all your dull and boring, mind-numbing, time-stealing repetitive tasks and win back that precious time. File operations, database manipulation, spreadsheet handling, email parsing and desktop management have never been easier to automate and execute, firing on key-press or any other trigger.
WinAutomation 6.0.3.4240 Key Features:
- Mechanically fill and submit web forms with data from local files.
- Retrieve and parse your emails and update a database with the data contained in the emails.
- Launch applications, move, resize, close and manipulate windows, take screenshots.
- WinAutomation 6.0.3.4240 Keygen convert your tasks into your very own applications which you can share with others, with the press of a button.
- Harvest websites and extract data from any web page into Excel or text files.
- Copy, move, edit, compress, rename, uncompressed and manipulate files and folders in any possible way.
- Read and write data to Excel files, connect to SQL databases and manipulate text files.
- Run any task using the built-in scheduler, when you press a hotkey when a file is formed or deleted, when your site is down or when you receive an email.
- WinAutomation 6.0.3.4240 Crack send prerecorded mouse clicks and keystrokes to any desktop application.
- Automate your FTP transfers. Download and upload files or whole folders at the schedule.
- Contain logic to automate even the most complex tasks.
- Combine all the above to design custom tasks for your specific needs.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
Screenshots:
WinAutomation 6.0.3.4240 Crack & License Key Full Version Free Download from the link given below: