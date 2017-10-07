WebcamMax 8.0.7.8 Serial Key + Crack Latest Download
WebcamMax 8.0.7.8 Full Keygen & Crack Final Verison Download
WebcamMax 8.0.7.8 Serial Key Full will help you to add thousands of fantastic effects to webcam video for your live chats and recording. Stream videos, movies, flash, desktop screen, pictures to virtual webcam; add floating text, frame, transform, emotion effects over real webcam. For all webcam programs (MSN, ICQ, AIM, Skype, Camfrog, Paltalk, Yahoo Messenger and etc.). Your chat mate will be attracted by your webcam. More than 1800 free effects online and you can even create your own effects or modify effects by mouse. New effects DIY. Video recorder, snap. Fast switch between virtual and real webcam. You can do snapshots in addition to record videos with effects and broadcast them on YouTube or your Blog.
WebcamMax 8.0.7.8 Crack is the ultimate webcam program that allows you add thousands of cool effects to your webcam video. WebcamMax 8 Patch empowers you to broadcast real webcam with live video, picture, video, VCD, DVD, in addition to video URL. WebcamMax 8.0.7.8 Keygen supports almost all popular programs that use webcam, be it browsers as well as chat client applications, such as Skype, Yahoo Messenger, Camfrog, Facebook, Windows Live Messenger, YouTube, Upstream, and much more.
In addition, WebcamMax 8.0.7.8 Patch also allows you add a variety of funny and beautiful effects to your live video, you can take snapshots, and record video. Moreover, WebcamMax 8 License Key allows you to use your webcam simultaneously on multiple webcam applications with easy.
WebcamMax 8.0.7.8 Key Features:
- Easy to switch among different sources
- Paint on the video easily and directly
- Stream from real webcam and fake
- Supports all webcam applications
- Take snapshots, and record video
- Thousands of fantastic effects
- Use your webcam simultaneously
- For all webcam programs, such as ICQ, AIM, MSN, Camfrog, Skype, Paltalk, Yahoo Messenger…
- Virtual webcam or enhance real webcam.
- Videos and movies to webcam.
- Desktop screen to the webcam.
- Pictures to the webcam.
- Floating text over webcam.
- Frame effects over webcam.
- Transform effects over webcam.
- Emotion effects over webcam.
- Webcam effects update weekly online.
- Webcam video recorder.
- Webcam snap.
- Fast switch between virtual and real webcam.
- Share webcam in 16 programs.
- DIY webcam effects.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
WebcamMax 8.0.7.8 Screenshots:
WebcamMax 8.0.7.8 Serial Key + Crack Latest Version Free Download from the link given below: