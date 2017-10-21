StartIsBack++ 2.5.2 Full Version Portable Free Download
StartIsBack++ 2.5.2 Latest Portable Version Free Download
StartIsBack++ 2.5.2 Full Version is a powerful software that permits you to change your complicated default Windows 10 Start Menu easily and safely. As we have seen, StartIsBack++ 2.5.2 Portable is a great tool allows you to put the classic Start button on Windows 8 and Windows 10. Yes, classic Windows Start button, but with a modern interface and wide range of touches and superior features. It is entirely lightweight, fast, stable and secure but with features that can be customized to your liking. StartIsBack Plus Plus 2.5.2 for Windows 10 (StartIsBack Windows 10) specifically designed to run on nearly all versions and editions of Windows 10 either 32-bit or 64-bit.
The start menu has been rebuilt from the ground up. It no longer uses code present in explorer; but! No features were lost and actually has been improved with new features and many fixes for bugs present in original menu code. StartIsBack++ 2.5.2 Final Version uses LESS resources than native menu. Hold down Windows key for half a second until search icon appears in the center of the screen; release it and have instant access to all your running apps, taskbar, and charms or search bar at the same time from any app you use. It’s a great multitasking helper which should be very useful for both tablet and classic PCs. You don’t have to learn all keyboard shortcuts, run your mouse to the screen corners or perform awkward swipes. Just hold down Windows key on the keyboard or double-tap Win logo on the tablet.
StartIsBack++ 2.5.2 Key Features:
- Add taskbar translucency with blur
- Easily shut down your system
- Fine-tune taskbar icon and color
- Go to system places in a single click
- Launch programs you use frequently
- Open documents you’re working on
- Show live badges for modern apps
- Simple, fast, and very easy-to-use
- Larger taskbar icons, and much more.
What’s new in StartIsBack++ 2.5.2?
- New taskbar skinning and UI personalization
- Improvement on Plain 10 visual style
- New feature to disable preloaded apps
- New support for Windows 10 update
- New glyph icons, and jumplist items
- Other bug fixes and enhancements.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
StartIsBack++ 2.5.2 Screenshot:
StartIsBack++ 2.5.2 Full Version Portable Final Free Download from the link given below: