SpeedCommander 17 Pro Crack Patch & Keygen Download
SpeedCommander 17 Pro Crack Patch & Keygen Free Download
SpeedCommander 17 Pro Crack Full is a powerful file management software that delivers an extensive set of features and tools better than Windows Explorer does. SpeedCommander helps you manage your files effortlessly and effectively with two window technology (two-page layout), that provides a multitude of exclusive features and also advanced user functionality. Through this software, you can manage, view, sort, copy, create, edit, move and delete your files either using the keyboard or the mouse. It reads and creates archive files, CAB files and completely supports dozens of media formats such as graphics, music, videos, and text formats.
SpeedCommander 17 Pro Patch is a file manager and displays files and folders using the tried and tested two-page layout. This means that both source and target of a file operation will always be visible. This increases productivity compared to Windows Explorer. It always improves the speed of navigation through folders, archives and FTP servers. SpeedCommander Serial Key directly supports a variety of archive formats. This means you can unpack and create the 13 most common archive formats.
SpeedCommander 17 Pro Keygen has a set of modern AddIn interface enables the integration of extensions, providing extra functionality such as File and folder synchronization, search and viewing operations, and more. Furthermore, SpeedCommander also contains a powerful text editor, integrated FTP client, advanced file management, file viewer, data compression, encryption, disk management, and more.
SpeedCommander 17 Pro Key Features:
- Compressing/decompressing archive formats
- Tremendously fast navigation through files
- Quick and comfortable search and sort options
- Flexible editor for text files (SpeedEdit)
- Integrated Quick View for many file formats
- SpeedCommander 17 Pro Crack offers multiple folder views in one folder panel
- Quick access to Network, Internet, and FTP
- Simple tasks can be automated with macros
- Support for the many archive formats, etc.
- Synchronize files and folders (FileSync)
- Two-page layout (horizontally or vertically)
- Secure with 256-bit encryption, and much more.
System Requirements:
- GHz processor
- 1 GB RAM (Memory)
- 50 MB free disk space
- 1024 x 768 display
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
SpeedCommander Pro 17.00.8600 Screenshots:
SpeedCommander 17 Pro Crack Patch & Keygen Full Version Free Download from the link given below: