PointerFocus 2.0 License Key & Crack Keygen Download

PointerFocus 2.0
PointerFocus 2.0 License Key Full is a powerful software developed specifically for teachers, presenters, and trainers to highlight their mouse pointer or keystrokes. The program has a very simple and easy-to-use interface, all its features/functions are simply accessible. PointerFocus 2 License Key empowers you to highlight cursor, mouse spotlight, keystrokes visualization/shortcut, magnifier, in addition to on-screen annotation. Furthermore, all the tools can be simply customized. You can change the color of the highlight cursor, change the color of the pen, the size of the magnifying glass, font, and more.
PointerFocus 2.0 Crack is a handy toolbox for presenters, trainers, and demomakers. The application provides some easy-to-use functions such as highlight cursor, mouse spotlight, keystroke visualization, magnifier, and on-screen annotation. Through the help of PointerFocus 2 Keygen, you can keep your audience focus on the area of interest and make your demonstration more understandable.
PointerFocus 2.0 Key Features:
- Keystroke visualization
Keystroke visualization can show your audience that shortcuts you have just pressed. This feature of PointerFocus 2.0 Patch can help you make your demonstration more understandable.
- Mouse Spotlight
When you select this tool, it will dim the screen and put a “spotlight” around your mouse pointer. It can focus your audience’s attention to the area of interest.
- Highlight mouse pointer
Highlight mouse pointer in PointerFocus 2.0 Serial Key with a colored circle, and when you click the mouse button the ring animation can show your mouse click actions to your audience.
- On-Screen Annotation Pen
You can use your mouse pointer annotate any part of the screen with customized color and pen width.
- Screen Magnifier
When you choose this tool, you can show your audience details of any part of the screen.
- Android Remote Control
You can use Android App to remote control mouse actions and PointerFocus 2 Crack functions.
What’s new in PointerFocus 2.0?
- Add option to disable the glass effect in Magnifier
- Supports Tray Icon Menu to switch tools
- Supports hotkeys to switch Highlight Cursor and Keystroke Visualization.
- Supports minimizing Toolbar to System Tray Icon
- The toolbar can remember the last position.
- New sleek and instinctive interface
- New option to disable the glass effect
- Other bug fixes and enhancements
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
Screenshots:
