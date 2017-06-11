PDF Annotator 6.1.0.612 Crack & License Key Download
June 11, 2017 Softwares No Comments
PDF Annotator 6.1.0.612 Serial Key & Patch Latest Download
PDF Annotator 6.1.0.612 Crack Full allows the user open any PDF file and add annotations, using the mouse or a Tablet PC pen, directly on the PDF file’s pages. The annotated documents can then be saved directly back to PDF format. In this way, anyone can read or print the annotated PDF documents. Annotated documents can also be effortlessly attached to emails. Insert additional pages, delete pages or create new, blank documents. Also, supports Tablet PCs.
What’s new in PDF Annotator 6.1.0.612?
- Full-Screen Mode now has one single, but fully configurable toolbar.
- Mechanically adapts to screen orientation
- 24 customizable favorite tool buttons
- 16 customizable action buttons
- Additional navigation buttons
- Full-Screen Menu and Sidebar
- Open and save documents
- PDF Annotator 6.1.0.612 License Key switch between multiple open documents
- Open most recently used documents
- Sidebar with page previews, access to document and page editing commands, and bookmarks
- Full-Screen Customization
- Customize all tool and action buttons via the customization button.
- Right click customization button for more options.
- Quick customization option (after 2nd click on the already selected tool).
- PDF Annotator 6.1.0.612 Keygen display the new full-screen toolbar either permanently or display a flap which will bring up the toolbar temporarily after clicking on it.
- Select a preferred toolbar position (left/right, top/bottom)
- Scale button sizes from 50% to 150% (for smaller and more, or larger and fewer buttons)
- Capture from Camera
- PDF Annotator 6.1.0.612 Patch capture photos from any internal or external (USB) camera
- We support all kinds of tablet cameras, webcams, and document cameras.
- New image editor to apply basic editing to inserted or captured images
- Crop images (rectangular, with lasso)
- Make selection transparent
- Make transparent based on color (e.g. to crop signatures)
- Rotate and flip images
- Display 3rd Party Annotations
- PDF Annotator now also displays PDF annotations created in 3rd party PDF programs.
- Send Email
- Send current document as an email attachment without saving it first (requires an MAPI enabled email client is set up locally).
- We will now set a useful default for the email subject.
- Zoom History
- Quickly zoom in to view a detail and get back to your previous view with a single click
- Resize Options
- Quick resize with default options (50%, 200%, …)
- New Maintain Aspect Ratio option
- Additional Page Backgrounds and Sizes
- Additional page numbering formats
- Bold and italic font settings
- PDF Annotator 6.1.0.612 Serial Key save current settings as default
- Select and Move Pages
- Select a range of pages by entering page numbers (e.g. 1-3,5)
- New Move Page to the … command to move pages to a target page number instead of dragging them with the mouse.
- Insert or Append Copied Pages
- Paste copied/cut pages above current page (insert)
- or behind current page (append)
- Extract Text Tools
- Remove line breaks from copied text with new option available on the Extracted Text Preview
- Create Bookmarks from Text
- PDF Annotator 6.1.0.612 Crack create a bookmark directly from selected text
- Graphical Tool Helpers
- Keep CTRL key pressed to create object from its center
- We now display the current angle in a tooltip.
- Configurable Tool Switch
- Configure the target tool for the tool switch.
- The default is Pan tool.
- Edit Font Styles
- You can now also bulk edit font settings for multiple text annotations.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
PDF Annotator 6.1.0.612 Screenshots:
PDF Annotator 6.1.0.612 Crack & License Key Full Version Free Download from the link given below: