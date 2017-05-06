NetLimiter 4.0.30.0 Crack & License Key Free Download
NetLimiter 4.0.30.0 Serial Key & Crack Patch Final Download
NetLimiter 4.0.30.0 Crack Full is a powerful networking utility that permits you to control your network, prohibit or allow an application to use the network, and so on. NetLimiter 4.0 Crack serve as a network controller and network monitoring application, it works like a firewall but with some advantages such as able to limiting an application when using a network.
NetLimiter 4.0.30.0 License Key delivers you a real-time monitoring and statistics which is less expensive to deploy but can manage more than one PC. NetLimiter 4.0 Serial Key permits administrators to maintain multiple copies of configuration files with extra features including the ability to act as a remote administration, firewall, and filtering. NetLimiter 4 Crack comes with an improved interface and new network usage statistics module which more better, modern and complete either diagram or table.
NetLimiter 4.0.30.0 Patch is an ultimate internet traffic control and monitoring tool designed for Windows. You can use NetLimiter to set download/upload transfer rate limits for applications or even single connection and monitor their internet traffic. Along with this exclusive feature, Netlimiter 4.0 Patch provides a complete set of internet statistical tools. NetLimiter 4 Serial Key includes real-time traffic measurement and long-term per-application internet traffic statistics.
NetLimiter 4.0.30.0 Key Features:
- Full network traffic control
- Powerful connection blocker
- Long-term traffic statistics
- Control Internet bandwidth
- Customizable rules and filters
- Possibly stop unwanted traffic
- Extremely easy to use interface
- Network connections and filters
- Real-time traffic chart, and much more.
What’s new in NetLimiter 4.0.30.0?
- New ability to limit bandwidth
- Improved system compatibility. Changed some low-level parameters to avoid possible troubles while capturing network traffic.
- Optimized GUI startup. It’s faster and more reliable now.
- Installer now notifies the user about old/not updated version of Windows.
- New firewall allow/block rules
- New monitoring of applications
- New logs and traffic statistics
- Other bug fixes and enhancements.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
NetLimiter 4.0.30.0 Screenshots:
NetLimiter 4.0.30.0 Crack & License Key Latest Version Free Download from the link given below: