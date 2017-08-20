MediaMonkey Gold 4.1.18.1845 Crack & Keygen Download
August 20, 2017 Multimedia Apps No Comments
MediaMonkey Gold 4.1.18.1845 Patch & Serial Key Final Download
MediaMonkey Gold 4.1.18.1845 Crack Final is a powerful application for organizing and organizing collections of video and audio files. Through MediaMonkey Gold 4 Patch, you cannot simply catalog the media library, but also structure it in such a way which access to the files will be as simple and suitable as possible. Of course, there is a built-in player that permits you to “read” a lot of a wide variety of formats, both audio and video, so there will not be problems with playing back even the most specific files.
MediaMonkey Gold 4.1.18.1845 Key Features:
- MediaMonkey Gold 4.1.18.1845 Keygen perfectly copes with large collections of individual files, and in the form of ready-made playlists, that can be on the hard disk, CD, network and removable devices. It is possible to mechanically identify tracks, synchronize and edit tags, burn CDs from OGG, MP3 and WMA files, and also grab CDs.
- In general, the functionality of MediaMonkey is very rich, you can say “all in one”because Using MediaMonkey Gold 4 Serial Key you can perform all the necessary tasks with media data – structuring, copying, playing, changing, converting, etc. At the same time, developers have elaborated a program interface that, with a large number of tools, remains understandable and easily perceived by even non-experienced users.
- MediaMonkey Gold 4.1.18.1845 License Key supports synchronization with many external devices based on iOS and Android operating systems.
- Organize music and edit tags, using a powerful and intuitive interface.
- Automatic search and filling of missing tags and album covers.
- Manage 50000+ files in the music collection.
- Manage any audio genre: Rock, Classical Music, Audiobooks, Comedy, Podcasts, etc.
- Play MP3 and other audio files.
- Burn CD and convert MP3, M4A, OGG, FLAC, WMA and other files in different formats.
- Creating playlists and Auto-DJ and Group mode will take care of their playback.
- Synchronization of iPhone, iPod, and MP3 players, converting and aligning tracks on the fly.
- Audio / Music Manager
- Media Player (play MP3, OGG, WMA etc.)
- Equalizer / DSP Effects / Volume Leveler
- Party Mode and Auto-DJ
- CD Ripper: Encode MP3, OGG, WMA, FLAC
- Audio Converter
- Auto Renamer / File Organizer
- Auto Tag Editor with Album Art Lookup
- Find Duplicate Tracks and Missing Tags
- Playlist Manager (auto music mixes)
- Produce reports and statistics
- Customization via scripts
- iPod and MP3 Player Synchronization
- Integrated CD/DVD Burner (Audio & Data) (up to 48x) (up to 4x)
- File Monitor (automatically updates library)
- Advanced Searches and AutoPlaylists
- Advanced Portable Device Synchronization with on-the-fly format conversion
- Unlimited MP3 encoding
- Virtual CD / Previews
- Advanced Filters
- Sleep Timer
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
MediaMonkey Gold 4.1.18.1845 Screenshots:
MediaMonkey Gold 4.1.18.1845 Crack & Keygen Latest Version Free Download from the link given below: