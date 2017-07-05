IsoBuster Pro 4.0 Crack Patch + Keygen Final Download
IsoBuster Pro 4.0 Patch & Serial Number Final Version Download
IsoBuster Pro 4.0 Information:
IsoBuster Pro 4.0 Crack Full is a simple yet powerful data recovery software to recover data from optical discs, hard disk drives, solid state disks, and USB drives. IsoBuster Pro 4.0.0.00 Patch has the ability to access and recover deleted or lost data from damaged file systems and physically damaged disks including CD, DVD, and BD discs, USB, HDD & SSD drives, and more. IsoBuster Pro 4 License Key supports all common formats (filesystems), you can even rescue lost files from a bad or trashed discs/drives, save important documents, pictures, mp3s, videos, archive files, disc images (including ISO, BIN, and NRG), etc.
IsoBuster Pro 4.0 Patch is a highly reliable data rescue application, designed to restore damaged data from various types of devices. Originally designed to recover files from optical discs, IsoBuster Pro 4.0.0.00 Keygen extended its capabilities. As such, it now supports all storage media such as flash devices, media cards, floppy drives, Zip disks, hard drives, and more. IsoBuster Pro 4 Serial Key features a simple and easy-to-use interface. It shows you all the tracks and sessions located on the storage media just like explorer, which makes it possible to view the recoverable data more clearly.
IsoBuster Pro 4.0.0.00 Key Features:
- Abilities to work with Direct CD compressed files
- Compare data or image files with their checksum
- Complex and highly effective extraction engine
- Creation of image files, cue sheet & checksum files
- Possibilities to restore data from damaged disks
- Process data from various virtual image types
- Several mechanisms to recover lost or deleted files
- Show and allow to extract the different recordings
- Supports HFS and HFS+, the Apple Mac file system
- Supports various types of devices (storage media)
- Able to access and rescue deleted files, and much more.
What’s new in IsoBuster Pro 4.0.0.00?
- Changes to the GUI to supports newer OS
- New added predefined search queries
- New automatic drive/removal detection
- New easy history browsing (breadcrumbs)
- New very powerful search functionality
- Other bug fixes and improvements.
System Requirements:
- GHz processor
- 512 MB RAM
- 800 x 600 display
- 20 MB free hard disk space
Operating System:
- Windows 2000
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
IsoBuster Pro 4.0.0.00 Screenshots:
IsoBuster Pro 4.0 Crack Patch + Keygen Final Version Free Download from the link given below: