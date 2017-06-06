HyperSnap 8.13.01 Patch Crack & Keygen Final Download
HyperSnap 8.13.01 Crack & License Key Latest Version Download
HyperSnap 8.13.01 Patch Full is the fastest and easiest way to take screen captures from Windows screen. HyperSnap 8 Crack combines the power of a first-class screen capture application with an advanced image editing utility wrapped into one easy-to-use tool. Now compatible with Windows 8 and Windows 10 desktop mode.
HyperSnap 8.13.01 Crack is perfect for capturing images and texts that you want to contain in your Help system, manuals, training handouts, online tutorials, presentations, marketing materials, Web pages, emails and more. Use HyperSnap 8 License Key to speedily share a picture-perfect representation of anything on your screen.
HyperSnap 8.13.01 Key Features:
- You may now drag out one image thumb, or numerous of them if marked with check marks, to Windows desktop or Explorer folders. Upon dropping the thumbnails there, the images will be saved in that folder as PNG or JPEG files. Through HyperSnap 8.13.01 Keygen you may also drag-drop them to other targets that accept files, e.g. MS Word, email, web file upload forms etc.
- Thumbnails list – select all or several of captured images and right-click: Added new function “Email selected”, that will attach multiple images in selected file format to an empty email message.
- The order of thumbnails in the thumbnail bar may now be re-arranged with drag and drop operation. This is significant e.g. if you want to save some or all of images into one PDF file, and the order in which they are saved is important.
- 64-bit version, permitting the use of the complete potential of modern 64-bit PCs. Capture and edit much bigger images, fit in memory more captures instantaneously opened in HyperSnap 8 Serial Key window for editing and processing. A 32-bit version is also available for use on 32-bit systems.
- Wider lines when drawing shapes possible – under the “Line Style” tool, click “Wider Lines” menu item and sort the new width in pixels. More “skins” under Setup ribbon tab – “Skin” button, including Office 2013 themes Other possible improvements will be added to HyperSnap 8.13.01 Serial Number, depending on your feedback.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
HyperSnap 8.13.01 Screenshots:
HyperSnap 8.13.01 Patch Crack & Keygen Final Version Free Download from the link given below: