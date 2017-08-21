HyperSnap 8.13.04 Crack Patch & Keygen Final Download
HyperSnap 8.13.04 Full Patch & Serial Number Final Download
HyperSnap 8.13.04 Crack Full is the fastest and easiest way to take screen captures from Windows screen, and text capture (TextSnap) from places where normal text copy is not possible. HyperSnap 8 Patch combines the power of a first-class screen capture application with an advanced image editing utility – wrapped into one easy-to-use tool. It’s perfect for capturing images which you want to include in your Help system, online tutorials, manuals, training handouts, presentations, marketing materials, Web pages, emails and more. Use HyperSnap 8 Serial Key to rapidly share a picture-perfect representation of anything on your screen. HyperSnap 8 Keygen is versatile and extremely easy-to-use. You can quickly customize menus and toolbars to fit your needs. Assign your own keyboard shortcuts, generate instant toolbars, and even control HyperSnap with voice commands.
HyperSnap 8.13.04 Key Features:
- The image captures from anywhere on the screen or multiple monitors, in any shape or size.
- New and powerful image capture, editing, annotation and manipulation tools. Objects drawn over images can now be selected, edited, shown and hidden, moved, deleted anytime. A new native file format saves the objects drawn for further editing later, or save a standard image and have the object “imprinted” permanently on them.
- Unlimited undo/redo.
- TextSnap feature to capture editable text from almost anywhere on the screen. Can also capture tab-delimited data for easy paste into MS Excel.
- Snags also those difficult-to-grab screens from DirectX and Glide games.
- Image stamps, frames, drop shadow, free-hand capture, FTP server uploads, more.
- Automatic color substitution.
- Non-rectangular window capture.
- Button Capture – perfect for professional technical writers who need to snap and document dozens of buttons!
- Auto-scrolls and concurrently captures long web pages and other. documents, enabling it to grab more than is visible on the screen.
- Tightly integrates with the MS Windows clipboard to automate repetitive tasks – will even mechanically PASTE capture images where needed!
- HyperSnap 8.13.04 License Key mechanically saves your captures to graphics files.
- Doubles as effective image viewer, format converter (over 20 image formats supported).
- Completely customizable user interface. Rearrange menus and toolbars any way you want, assign any keyboard shortcuts you like, tear off menus to create instant toolbars, even control HyperSnap 8.13.04 Keygen with voice commands!
- Extended Window Capture function when running on Windows XP or newer. Resizes a window to be much bigger than the screen before the capture – in one quick step, no auto-scrolling.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
HyperSnap 8.13.04 Screenshots:
HyperSnap 8.13.04 Crack Patch & Keygen Latest Version Free Download from the link given below: