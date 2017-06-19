Glary Utilities Pro 5.78 Patch + License Key Free Download
Glary Utilities Pro 5.78 Crack & Serial Number Latest Download
Glary Utilities Pro 5.78 Patch Latest is a collection of system tools and utilities to fix, speed up, maintain and protect your computer. Glary Utilities Pro 5.78.0.99 Crack permits you to clean common system junk files, in addition to invalid registry entries and Internet traces (there’s a plug-in support for 45+ external programs). You can also manage and erase browser add-ons, analyze disk space usage and find identical files.
Additionally, Glary Utilities Pro 5.78 License Key contains the options to optimize memory, find, fix, or eliminate broken Windows shortcuts, manage the programs which start at Windows startup and uninstall the software. Other features contain secure file deletion, an Empty Folder finder and more. All Glary Utilities Pro 5 Patch tools can be accessed through an eye-pleasing and totally simplistic interface.
Glary Utilities Pro 5.78 Crack delivers an automated, all-in-one computer care service, including a thorough scan for problems like invalid registries, needless startup items, temporary files, Internet history, and spyware. Just one click can keep any computer problems away. Glary Utilities Pro 5 License Key provides the safest and most efficient registry tool in the market to clean registry and fix registry errors. It can free up more space by removing invalid registry entries and temporary files. Its process and startup manager allow you instinctively view the running processes. Glary Utilities Pro 5.78.0.99 License Key can erase browser add-ons to accelerate Internet speed, analyze disk space usage and find out duplicate files. Additionally, Glary Utilities Pro 5 Keygen permits users to uninstall software totally in batch. It also can check for the updates and keep you up with the latest programs.
Glary Utilities Pro 5.78 Key Features:
- Shortcuts Fixer Corrects the errors in your start menu desktop shortcuts
- Internet Explorer Assistant Manages Internet Explorer Add-ons and restores hijacked settings
- Disk Analysis Get details information of the favorite files and folders
- Startup Manager Manages programs that run mechanically on startup
- Memory Optimizer Monitors and optimizes free memory in the background
- Disk Cleaner Eliminates junk data from your disks and recovers disk space
- Registry Cleaner Scan and clean up your registry to recover your system’s performance.
- Tracks Eraser Erases all the traces, evidence, cookies, internet history and more
- File Shredder Erases files permanently so that no one can recover them
- Identical Files Finder Searches for space-wasting and error producing duplicate files
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
Glary Utilities Pro 5.78.0.99 Screenshots:
Glary Utilities Pro 5.78 Patch + License Key Full Version Free Download from the link given below: