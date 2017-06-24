FxSound Enhancer 13 Crack & License Key Download
FxSound Enhancer 13 Crack Final (formerly known as DFX Audio Enhancer) is a powerful sound quality improvement software that delivers rich, depth, clear and booming sound. FxSound Enhancer 13.006 Patch allows you turn your speakers into a more advanced audio playback system, it improves the sound of the songs and receives the highest quality sound. FxSound Enhancer 13 Serial Key is an advanced audio plugin software for better sound media players, high frequencies, stereo separation, surround modes and super bass.
FxSound Enhancer 13 License Key is the universal audio adjustment software that comes with a lot of presets (predefined settings), skins, and more. FxSound Enhancer 13.006 Keygen enhances the sound of all audio streams such as Media players, Games, Internet browsers both music files in addition to video content. FxSound Enhancer 13 Crack supports almost every application that plays audio streams.
FxSound Enhancer 13 Patch brings High Definition sound quality to your PC by enhancing it with 3D surround sound, higher fidelity, and booming bass. Simply install DFX and be amazed at the added sound clarity and punch that your computer provides. FxSound Enhancer 13 Serial Key will improve the sound of websites, music, videos, Internet radio, games, video chats, and other programs. The Explore feature of DFX also allows you easily discover new music, access music videos, view song lyrics and more, directly from this app user interface.
FxSound Enhancer 13 Key Features:
- Advanced DSP sound quality enhancement
- Compatible with Many Apps and Players
- Compensates the depth of sound
- Dramatically improves the sound quality
- Headphones Output Optimization
- Playing track deep and rich bass
- 1/7.1 Surround Sound Support
- Powerful 3D Surround Processing
- Powerful Audio Processing Modes
- Speakers and Headphones Optimization
- Spectrum analyzer and audio presets
- Very easy-to-use and customizable
- Dynamic gain boosting, and much more.
What’s new in FxSound Enhancer 13.006?
- Brand new name and user interface
- Minimizable full audio customization
- New 64-Bit Windows Support
- Other bug fixes and enhancements.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
FxSound Enhancer 13.006 Screenshots:
