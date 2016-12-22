Freemake Video Converter Gold 4.1.9.53 Crack & Key Download
Freemake Video Converter Gold 4.1.9.53 Crack & Key Free Download
Freemake Video Converter Gold 4.1.9.53 Crack Full is a wonderful software that converts video to AVI, MP4, WMV, MKV, 3GP, DVD, MP3, iPad, iPhone, PSP, Android phones. Video to MP3 with one click. Rip and burn DVD. Convert YouTube to MP4, AVI, etc. with Freemake. Guaranteed result.
Freemake Video Converter Gold 4.1.9.53 Key Features:
- 200+ Input Formats
Input any video files: AVI, MP4, MKV, SWF, FLV, TOD, AVCHD, WMV, MPG, 3GP, 3G2, MOV, DV, RM, QT, TS, MTS, etc. Import music (MP3, AAC, WMA, WAV), and photos (JPG, BMP, PNG, toGIF) to turn them into video free and easily.
- Output to AVI, MP4, MKV, FLV, 3GP, MP3, HTML5
Freemake Video Converter Gold 4.1.9.53 Keygen convert video free to the most famous video formats. Rip DVD movie (unprotected) to AVI, WMV, MP4, MPEG, MKV, FLV, SWF, 3GP. Convert video to Flash and embed it direct into your web page. Generate HTML5 video for modern web browsers.
- Convert Free to iPod, iPhone, iPad, PSP, Android
Optimize videos for Apple, Sony, and Android devices. Convert videos free to iPod Classic, iPod Touch, iPod Nano, iPod 5G, iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS2, PS3, Nokia, Xbox, Apple TV, BlackBerry, Samsung, Android mobile devices, smartphones, etc.
- Fastest Video Converter with CUDA and DXVA
Freemake Video Converter Gold 4.1.9.53 Patch is the only free video converter which features integrated both CUDA and DXVA technologies for the fastest ever video conversion and less CPU usage. The software mechanically notices the optimal conversion parameters and switches on/off CUDA and DXVA for better conversion results.
- Burn Blu-ray Video
Convert your movies to video Blu-ray format and burn high-quality BDs for free. Generate Blu-ray discs out of any input content: video, audio, photos, URLs. Burn manifold Blu-ray copies and save the resulted Blu-ray video to HDD as an ISO image or Blu-ray folder.
- Burn DVD – up to 40 hours
Dissimilar other software, Freemake Video Converter Gold 4.1.9.53 Serial Key doesn’t have a two-hour limit and can burn DVD video up to 20h to a Standard DVD or 40h to DVD-DL. Through free video converter, you can make multiple DVD copies and save the output DVD video to your computer as an ISO image or DVD folder.
- Video Converter with Subtitles Support
Convert DVD, MKV, MOV with embedded subtitles to any video format or device for free. Add SSA/SRT/ASS exterior subtitles to any video with our free video converter.
- Advanced Preset Editor
Take total control of the output result through customizing conversion parameters. Freemake Video Converter Gold 4.1.9.53 Portable generate your own presets through creating video and audio codecs, frame size, etc. Select an icon, and save you custom presets for further usage with our free video converter.
- Upload Photos and MP3 to YouTube
Upload videos, photo slideshows, MP3 to YouTube with our free video converter. Upload AVI, WMV, MP4, 3GP, JPG, BMP, GIF, MP3 to YouTube. It will cut videos into 15-minute parts and insert them into one YouTube playlist.
- Make Slideshows and Visualizations
Freemake Video Converter Gold 4.1.9.53 Crack turn photos and MP3 into slideshows with background music for free. Edit your slideshow: add, erase, and shuffle photos, empower panorama effect. Generate music visualizations and upload photos to YouTube for free.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
Screenshots:
Freemake Video Converter Gold 4.1.9.53 Crack & Key Full Version Free Download from the link given below: