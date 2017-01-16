Flip Shopping Catalog 2.4.7.2 Crack & License Key Download
Flip Shopping Catalog 2.4.7.2 Crack & License Key Free Download
Flip Shopping Catalog 2.4.7.2 Crack Full is helping to build digital shopping catalogs with realistic page-flipping effect. It offers a new and interesting technique to promote and sell products online. The Flip Shopping Catalog program is easy-to-use and will help to build a shopping book within minutes, and output to manifold formats for people to shop online on different devices such as PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Use the shopping catalog creator to make your E-commerce more beautiful and effective now.
Flip Shopping Catalog 2.4.7.2 Key Features:
- Replace current icons on toolbar by editing Icon Flash file.
- Add new icons into toolbar with calling new actions.
- Set background color and image.
- Insert background music either for continuous play (loop) or for a set duration.
- Add HTML Title in Float template that can be clicked to visit webpage online.
- Flip Shopping Catalog 2.4.7.2 License Key add Image or Flash logo to insert before Book Title in Float template.
- Define book proportions, margin size, shadow manually.
- Set eBook reading from right to left (for Right-to-Left languages such as Arabic).
- Select hard cover for eBooks.
- Set fonts for Flash and Bookmark panel.
- Set Page Number Box to show at top or bottom in Float, set start page number.
- Flip Shopping Catalog 2.4.7.2 Keygen select flash pre-loader for your flip book.
- Edit pages with links, images, videos, flash or sound files.
- Detect landscape page to current as two-page spread.
- Publish online directly with using FlipBuilder Upload Service.
- Free use service version to watch folders and generate flipbook mechanically.
- Import bookmarks (outline) with PDF, and edit them manually.
- Import hyperlinks with PDF, include web link, page link, email link.
- Flip Shopping Catalog 2.4.7.2 Patch import text therefore text is searchable, define the minimum search characters.
- Detect landscape page to present as two-page spread.
- Convert PDF to Adobe Flash based digital shopping catalogs with page-flipping effect.
- Batch convert multiple PDF files to a single or multiple page-flipping eBooks with template settings.
- Deliver command line version.
- Flip Shopping Catalog 2.4.7.2 Crack add watermarks text, image, dynamic date/ time etc. to page-flipping eBooks.
- Define quality and size for normal version and mobile version.
- Build digital bookcase to store and manage eBooks.
- Output in different formats: HTML, EXE, Zip, Mac App, Mobile version and Burn to CD and much more.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
Screenshots:
Flip Shopping Catalog 2.4.7.2 Crack & License Key Full Version Free Download from the link given below:
Download Now
Download Now