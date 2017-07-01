EZ CD Audio Converter Ultimate 6.0.8.1 Patch & Key Download
EZ CD Audio Converter Ultimate 6.0.8.1 Serial Key & Crack Download
EZ CD Audio Converter Ultimate 6.0.8.1 Patch Full is a commanding audio conversion software yet easy-to-use, quick, and extensive options. It comes with built-in CD ripping, copying and burning functionalities. Through using EZ CD Audio Converter Ultimate 6 Crack you will be simply to convert audio files between formats, extract audio from CDs, edit metadata, copy audio CDs, and burn audio for backup and playback on any portable media.
EZ CD Audio Converter Ultimate 6.0.8.1 License Key comes with new support for high-resolution displays, support for Windows 10 Anniversary update, in addition to newest versions of audio codecs are comprised. EZ CD Audio Converter Ultimate 6 Patch supports all famous audio formats, including mp3, wav, aac, aiff, ape, flac, m4a, m4b, ogg, Opus, wma, wv, and more. Apart from the above functionality, it also permits you for edit and add subtitles for your songs, adjust the audio quality, and much more. EZ CD Audio Converter Ultimate 6 Keygen is CD Ripper, Audio Converter, Metadata Editor and Disc Burner. Rip audio CDs, make copies of discs, convert audio files, convert mp3, and burn audio CDs, MP3 CDs, and data discs.
EZ CD Audio Converter Ultimate 6.0.8.1 Key Features:
- Convert between all supported audio formats
- Copy and burn audio CDs, mp3 discs, and data discs
- Audio CD ripping with error detection tech
- Finest audio quality with innovative options
- Downloads high-quality metadata with cover art
- Extract and convert audio from video files
- Supports all Cue Sheets (.cue) formats
- Supports metadata and sound normalization
- Quick audio converter (up to 8 files at the same time)
- Makes 1:1 copies of CDs and DVDs (perfectly)
- Supports multi-core CPUs and multimedia (SSE, MMX)
- Very easy-to-use with the instinctive interface and much more.
What’s new in EZ CD Audio Converter Ultimate 6.0.8.1?
- New support for Windows 10 Anniversary
- Latest versions of audio codecs
- New performance and audio codecs
- New support for Ultra HD displays
- Enhanced user interface, and more.
- Other bug fixes and enhancements.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
EZ CD Audio Converter Ultimate 6.0.8.1 Screenshots:
EZ CD Audio Converter Ultimate 6.0.8.1 Patch & Key Final Version Free Download from the link given below: