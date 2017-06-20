Auslogics BoostSpeed 9.1.4.0 Crack + License Key Download
Auslogics BoostSpeed 9.1.4.0 Patch & Serial Number Download
Auslogics BoostSpeed 9.1.4.0 Crack Final is the perfect solution to keep your computer running faster, cleaner and error-free. Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 Patch will boost Internet connections, tweak Windows to its peak performance, clean registry and block irritating ads. It’s a great way to keep your PC clean and optimized.
Auslogics BoostSpeed 9.1.4.0 License Key scans your PC to pinpoint the issues which may be responsible for the slowdown and delivers a safe and easy way to fix them along with a comprehensive kit of powerful tools to improve every aspect of your PC’s performance. At a click of a button Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 Keygen does all of the following (or only parts you want to be done): cleans out junk, fixes the registry, tweaks Windows and Internet settings, defragments the hard drive – all to get your computer running fast and smooth again.
Auslogics BoostSpeed 9.1.4.0 Crack will run a thorough checkup to detect what might be causing performance loss, then suggest the finest way resolve those issues and improve PC operation. Through over 20 advanced tools it provides real-time CPU and memory optimization, junk file cleanup and privacy protection, registry cleanup and repair, hard drive defragmentation, personalized advice on system enhancement and hardware upgrades, Windows tweaks to match your computer usage style.
Auslogics BoostSpeed 9.1.4.0 Key Features:
- Tweak every aspect of your Internet connection manually
- Optimize Microsoft Office components
- Optimize ICQ, MSN Messenger, Outlook Express and Norton System Works
- View connections statistics, bytes sent/received and traffic by graph
- Be notified when your system can be optimized
- Improve Internet connection performance with Internet Optimization Wizard
- Optimize Internet Explorer, Mozilla, Opera browser
- Increase your Windows performance, optimize system memory
- Stop banner ads with Banner Killer
- Check your system for possible optimizations in one go and much more.
What’s New in Auslogics BoostSpeed 9.1.4.0?
- Enhanced command line functionality for the Disk Defrag tool
- Resolved several localization bugs
- Optimized Live Speedup tool list
- Enhanced scheduling feature
- Made functionality enhancements throughout the program
- Fixed all known bugs.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
Auslogics BoostSpeed 9.1.4.0 Screenshots:
Auslogics BoostSpeed 9.1.4.0 Crack + License Key Latest Version Free Download from the link given below: