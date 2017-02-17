Agisoft PhotoScan Professional 1.3.0 Crack & Patch Download
February 17, 2017 Multimedia Apps No Comments
Agisoft PhotoScan Professional 1.3.0 Crack & Patch Free Download
Agisoft PhotoScan Professional 1.3.0 Crack Full is a stand-alone software product which performs photogrammetric processing of digital images and produces 3D spatial data to be used in GIS applications, cultural heritage documentation, and visual effects production in addition to for indirect measurements of objects of numerous scales.
Agisoft PhotoScan Professional 1.3.0 Key Features:
- Photogrammetric triangulation
- Dense point cloud: editing and classification
- Digital elevation model: DSM/DTM export
- Georeferenced orthomosaic export
- Measurements: distances, areas, volumes
- Agisoft PhotoScan Professional 1.3.0 Patch offers ground control points: high accuracy surveying
- Python scripts: customize processing workflow
- Multispectral imagery processing
- 3D model: generation and texturing
- 4D modeling for dynamic scenes
- Panorama stitching
- Network processing
What’s New in Agisoft PhotoScan Professional 1.3.0?
- Switched to CUDA for NVIDIA graphics cards.
- Added desktop shortcut option and installation folder selection to Windows installers.
- Added multichannel support for point cloud colors.
- Added OPK angle support for camera orientation reference data.
- Added separate accuracy column selection in Import CSV dialog.
- Added camera rotation errors to the report.
- Added GPU acceleration for image matching.
- Agisoft PhotoScan Professional 1.3.0 Keygen added High dpi mode settings for modern themes to Preferences dialog.
- Updated Add Folder command to generate camera groups for each folder.
- Updated image alignment to orient cameras in negative Z direction for unreferenced chunks.
- Added raster transform option to Upload Orthomosaic dialog.
- Added separate settings for generic and reference preselection options.
- Added support for DEM generation in planar projection.
- Added WIRIS thermal image format support.
- Changed default model view orientation for south oriented coordinate systems to north up.
- Updated orthomosaic export to use white background.
- Updated EPSG to version 9.0.
- Agisoft PhotoScan Professional 1.3.0 Crack added Enable hole filling option in Build orthomosaic dialog.
- Added shape attributes support.
- Added 14 bit coded targets support.
- Added Show marker crosshair option to Preferences dialog.
- Added support for floating license borrowing.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
Screenshots:
Agisoft PhotoScan Professional 1.3.0 Crack & Patch Full Version Free Download from the link given below:
Download Now
Download Now