Acronis Backup Bootable ISO 12.5.7048 Final Free Download
Acronis Backup Bootable ISO 12.5.7048 Final is the world’s easiest and fastest backup solution for all your data, whether it is located on-premises, in remote systems, in private and public clouds, or on mobile devices. With improved backup validation and blockchain-based authentication of your backups with Acronis Notary, Acronis Backup is the most reliable backup solution on the market today.
Acronis Backup Bootable ISO 12.5.7048 Key Features:
- Disk-Imaging Backup
Protect your whole business with complete and reliable backup images of your entire system, files, or data. Store backups to a variety of storage devices, including local disks, network storage, tape devices, and the cloud. Effortlessly recover a complete image or selected files, folders, items, and applications.
- Acronis Universal Restore
minimize expensive downtime through restoring Windows and Linux systems to dissimilar hardware, including bare-metal physical, virtual, or cloud environments.
- VMware ESXi and Hyper-V Host Bare-Metal Recovery
Increase resilience of your infrastructure through backing up your ESXi and Hyper-V hosts and restoring the entire system (not just VMs) to the same or dissimilar hardware.
- Local disks, NAS, SAN
decrease RTOs of individual systems and speed up granular recoveries with the support of any local and network-based disk storage, without the need to establish backup or media servers.
- Customizable Dashboards
Reduce time-to-action and resolve problems quickly with customizable dashboards for quick insights into your infrastructure.
- Acronis Active Protection
proactively prevent the need to recover through protecting data and systems from ransomware attacks, detecting and preventing suspicious changes to data, backup files, and the backup application.
- Strong Encryption
Improve security of your data with at-source AES-256 encryption of your backups and metadata, protected by irreversibly encrypted passwords.
Operating System:
- Windows XP
- Windows Vista
- Windows 7
- Windows 8, 8.1
- Windows 10
